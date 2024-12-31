MILWAUKEE — After two years, Gloria Shaw is still hoping to find her son's killer.

22-year-old Xavier Davis was crossing the street at the intersection of 6th and Juneau in August of 2022 when he was hit by a speeding driver who left the scene.

In the years since, data gathered by the Wisconsin Policy Forumshows MPD arrest numbers and traffic stops have also dropped.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar and Shaw returned to the intersection where her son was killed on Monday. She pointed out to Mackar seven security cameras from various buildings aimed at the intersection.

Despite the digital surveillance covering the area, Shaw says police still haven't found the speeding driver who hit and killed her son.

Photo: Gloria Shaw

"It was summertime; he was just trying to enjoy his life, and [the driver] took it from him, and they're still living their life," Shaw said.

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report states that over the last 10 years, arrest rates have dropped by 82.3%. The report finds that the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) made 51,176 arrests in 2012, but just 9,061 in 2023.

Wisconsin Policy Forum Milwaukee arrests drop compared to similarly sized peer cities.

The report lists lower police staffing, fewer crime reports, and higher rates of serious crimes as potential reasons for the decline in arrests.

However, for Shaw, that means something needs to change.

Watch: Mother of hit-and-run victim reacts to MPD arrest numbers declining

Mother of hit-and-run victim reacts to MPD arrest numbers declining

"I just want the closure so I can continue to heal and process this," she told Mackar.

TMJ4 requested data from MPD on the percentage of hit-and-runs and homicides the department has solved and asked for comment on those numbers.

We did not hear back by the deadline.

In the meantime, this Milwaukee mom says she's not giving up on finding the person who hurt her family.

Her son's legacy is honored at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) with a scholarship in his name.

Submitted.

While the overall number of arrests has fallen in the city of Milwaukee the number of traffic deaths in the county has increased.

Numbers from the Wisconsin Policy Forumshow that traffic deaths in Milwaukee County have doubled since 2002 while they fell 36% statewide.

The policy forum says the pandemic did not have an impact on the overall trajectory of traffic deaths.

The number one leading factor in most traffic deaths is speed.

When compared to nine other similarly sized counties, Milwaukee ranks in the top 3 for number of traffic deaths per 100-thousand people.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip