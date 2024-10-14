More Than a Meal: How Goodwill’s deliveries are saving lives and fighting loneliness in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Each week, Milwaukee County and Goodwill team up to deliver more than 1,500 meals to elderly residents in need. As your Milwaukee County reporter, I had the opportunity to speak with a delivery driver and a recipient who both shared how this program is changing lives.

One of those recipients is Inadelle Crawford, a retired VA employee who loves to sew. She looks forward to a special moment each day—the sound of her doorbell ringing.

"I sit on my couch every day waiting for Regenia to bring my lunch so we can chat," Inadelle said with a smile.

Regenia Thomas-Love, the Goodwill delivery driver who brings Inadelle her meals, has been serving Milwaukee’s north side for the past seven years.

"I enjoy it because I know I have a mission. I have people to feed, people to embrace, people to cheer up, and people to hug," Regenia shared with a sense of pride.

While Regenia delivers much-needed meals, her role goes far beyond that. She checks in on people like Inadelle, offering a vital human connection.

"I look forward to that—just the little things we share. I know I can depend on her. And if I don’t answer, someone will check to see what’s going on with me," Inadelle explained.

These daily check-ins help combat social isolation and loneliness. It’s a personal connection that both women cherish.

"I’m very passionate about it," Regenia said. "If I ring the doorbell and they don’t come to the door, the next thing I’m doing is calling them. And even with Miss Crawford, she’s such a special person. I’ll go look at the windows, I’ll figure out what’s going on—why she’s not coming to the door."

Inadelle, reflecting on the importance of this service, said, "It’s really great. I can’t put it on a scale, but if you can’t drive or don’t have people to help, you could easily miss a meal that day."

Goodwill’s partnership with Milwaukee County supports thousands of homebound adults over the age of 60, providing meals at no cost. But it’s more than just food—it’s about identifying other needs and connecting people to the resources they might require.

"We also can identify other needs they might have and get them resources," said Michelle Drouillard from Goodwill.

For Inadelle, the relationship she’s built with Regenia is a source of comfort.

"She’s almost like my granddaughter. I can’t call her my daughter—she’s too young for that—but it’s like, if I wanted somebody to call, she would be there," Inadelle said fondly.

An angel in disguise and a bond for a lifetime.

"A meal like this can be life-saving," Inadelle added.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit www.goodwillsew.com. To apply for services, contact the Aging Resource Center at 414-289-6874.

