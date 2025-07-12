Moped driver killed after crashing into another vehicle

MILWAUKEE — The driver of a moped was killed Friday night when the motorbike collided with another vehicle.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. Friday at West Silver Spring Avenue and North 124th Street.

The victim, a 32-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department.

