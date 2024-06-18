MKE Live Groove gives local artists the chance to perform at Summerfest

The Summerfest logo is finally coming up, a sure sign we are in for a good time. But it's the local acts who will take center stage at the Big Gig.

"Great artists with a great band at the world's largest music festival doing what they do," says Aichelle White, with MKE Live Groove.

Aichelle White is the organizer for MKE Live Groove Concert Series, at Summerfest 2024. This much-anticipated event will take place on June 20, 2024, at the new Aurora Pavilion, featuring two dynamic performances from 12:45 PM to 2:45 PM



"I was super excited because this is something that I had on my little vision board for 2024. I didn't know how it was going to happen, but it came into fruition," says singer Darylaane.

Darylaane is a singer and says Milwaukee local artists are the backbone of the music culture and is looking forward to performing with a live band at Summerfest.

Darylaane has been a Milwaukee singer on the scene for 4 years, and she has a unique soulful sound. She's ready for the Big Gig.

"This is what makes the city thrive. Milwaukee has been on the up and up. I think people sort of count us as the underdog, but I think if people take a deep dive into the local acts, they would be surprised at how hard we hustle here," says Darylaane.

The show will feature 10 acts and a live band, and it's free for festival-goers.

"They're coming to get the beer, the cheese, local sound, local voices, the local way of dressing. They're coming for the culture, and the local artists are the culture; we drive it," says King Kalumet.

King Kalumet is a rapper from the north side and says Summerfest will expose his music to people from all over the world.

King Kalumet is a rapper from Milwaukee's north side. He knows this platform is priceless for local musicians.

"Performing at Summerfest is huge because Summerfest is the biggest music festival in the world, so to put that on your resume is tremendous," says King Kalumet.

Aichelle White tells me the showcase is a testament to the amazing talent we have in Milwaukee.

"They are such talented individuals, and they just needed an opportunity to be on stage," says White.

"I get to perform at local bars and venues, but here you get eyes from all across the county," says Darylaane.

"I think it lends a certain authenticity and culture to Summerfest. Milwaukee has a lot of great talent. It's not just me and Darylaane; there is a lot of great talent here," says King Kalumet.

