MKE Environmental Science Academy opens new courtyard garden

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Environmental Science Academy cultivates young minds with a new urban garden they opened on Friday in celebration of Better Work Day.

Amber Shearer, who grew up on the north side close to the garden and has been teaching there for eight years, said, "Being able to nurture something and grow it, but also we need to prepare the beds, we need to do so many different things to get ready, and that parallels with what we're doing at school: nurturing kids."

Jeremiah, who worked in the garden with his classmates, said gardening has taught him a valuable skill — patience.

"How long the plants will grow takes patience, you gotta trust the process. That way your fruit and veggies are able to grow," Jeremiah said.

Gideon Verdin A ribbon cutting ceremony for MESA's new and improved courtyard garden took place on Friday.

"They want to be out here, they want to help, they want to put their hands in the dirt," Shearer said.

Antonio, a student, takes pride in his contribution to the garden.

"When I play with the dirt, I can find creatures like insects and stuff," he said. "I also learned about soil, your soil has to be good if you want your plants to grow good. We can really grow a lot of stuff, clean them off, and we can use them in the lunch room."

The school is seeing national notice from EL Education (formerly known as Expeditionary Learning) for its out of the box learning style in an upcoming documentary. EL Education is a school reform model that emphasizes high achievement through active learning, character growth, and teamwork.

Shearer says, "We were one of three schools that were selected. We will go to the national conference and will be recognized for our garden."

On Friday, parents and staff members watched the unveiling with joy. Nykea Sneed, Jeremiah's parent, said, "I like that they are trying to involve the community, you know, because again, it takes a village."

MESA is growing the community and planting seeds in the minds of north side youth every season. Amber said, "We hope to plant a pumpkin patch over in this area so that our students, during the fall months, can come out here and pick their pumpkins here."

