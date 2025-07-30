MKE 2024 Host Committee donates over $5 million to nonprofits in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The MKE 2024 Host Committee announced Wednesday that it has completed distributing more than $5 million in charitable donations to nonprofits across Milwaukee, focusing on organizations serving youth, veterans and other community needs.

The donations came from remaining funds raised to support last summer's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to a release.

“Thanks to the welcoming spirit of our whole city, Milwaukee helped put Wisconsin on the map for tens of thousands of guests by hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention,” said Reince Priebus, chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “Now, thanks to our generous donors, we are able to give back to the city that did so much to help host this world-class event.”

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is introduced during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The convention, held in Milwaukee from July 15-18, generated an estimated $321.5 million in total economic impact on the Milwaukee economy, with direct spending reaching $216.3 million, according to a report by Tourism Economics commissioned by the host committee.

Approximately 50,000 visitors attended the convention, creating significant economic activity throughout Milwaukee. Convention planners called it "the most successful convention in party history."

“Since day one, the Host Committee’s goal has been to showcase the city, deliver a positive economic impact and leave a lasting legacy in our community. Thanks to businesses and the thousands of local volunteers who pitched in, we accomplished that goal,” said Alison Prange, president and COO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “We are hopeful that these charitable contributions will go toward leaving a long-term impact on Milwaukee.”

TMJ4 News RNC Montana delegates in Racine

The MKE 2024 Host Committee distributed the charitable funds to more than 80 local organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Fisher House Wisconsin, Milwaukee County War Memorial, Veterans Community Project, and numerous educational institutions such as Carmen Schools of Science and Technology and Notre Dame School of Milwaukee.

