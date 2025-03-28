Mixed feelings over Canadian government anti-tariff billboard campaign in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Canadian government is trying to persuade Americans to urge their government to rethink imposing tariffs through a new ad campaign.

The move comes as a trade war escalates between the U.S. and Canada. The campaign features digital billboards seen across the country, including in Milwaukee.

The Canadian government is hoping to reach Americans in hopes of urging U.S. lawmakers to reconsider tariffs in place and future tariffs.

At the corner of Oakland and Locust, the message “Tariffs are a tax at the gas pump” rotated every 20 minutes.

Residents in the neighborhood, like Julia Williams, never thought they would see something like this.

“That is just wild,” Williams said. “We’ve never had Canada try to get our attention like that; I've got to be honest.”

The billboards are also drawing strong reactions from people online.

TMJ4 spotted the advertisement in two other locations around the city.

Some, like Samantha, think it is a great move by the Canadian government.

“Tariffs are not a great move, and I think it gets straight to the point,” Samantha said.

Christian told TMJ4 he supports imposing tariffs on Canada and isn’t sure the campaign will be effective.

“Maybe it will work. Maybe it won't. I guess we'll see what happens,” Christian said.

Even if it doesn’t change any minds, the messaging is catching some people’s attention.

“I think it sends a message, but I don't know if it will necessarily change people's opinions,” Julianna said. “I think people are very set in their ways, and it's a very polarizing political climate.”

