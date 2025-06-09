Mister and Miss Juneteenth 2025 crowned during annual pageant

MILWAUKEE — The 2025 Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant showcased the talents of African American youth on Saturday, bringing together music, spoken word, and art in a vibrant celebration of culture and achievement.

The annual event, which judges participants on poise, personality, talent, and interviews, awarded scholarships to two categories: Miss Juneteenth and Mister Juneteenth. Kamari Murray, crowned Mister Juneteenth, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, crediting his mother for motivating him to participate.

TMJ4 News Kamari Murray was crowned 2025 Mr. Juneteenth

"My mom really motivated me to join," Murray said. "I wanted to showcase the intersectionality and different possibilities that Black people have. I showcased my talents with art, and I’m able to speak about what I want to do with my life and how I can make a difference in the world."

Sydney Purifoy-Mahone was crowned Miss Juneteenth.

Submitted Photo Sydney Purifoy-Mahone was crowned 2025 Miss Juneteenth

The pageant served as a celebration of Milwaukee’s youth, fostering leadership abilities as participants prepared for the annual Juneteenth parade and celebration, scheduled for June 19. The event not only highlights individual talents but also emphasizes the importance of community and recognition of youth leadership.

"That's important for everyone to see that we have very very positive young people in our community," said Tony Kearny, Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House and President of Juneteenth Milwaukee. "Our kids have an opportunity to let the world see who they are."

As the city gears up for this year’s Juneteenth festivities, the pageant remains a vital platform for youth empowerment and expression.

