Missing Oak Creek teen found safe by police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Lillian Asala was located safe by members of the Oak Creek Police Department, according to an update from police Friday.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Bender Park Thursday to continue the search for signs of the 13-year-old.

Lillian was last seen Saturday, March 1, at a skate park in Oak Creek. Her family says she left without any of her belongings. After texts and calls to Lillian's phone went unanswered, the family called the police.

American Legion Post 434 in Oak Creek also served as a search hub, where family, friends, and volunteers helped distribute thousands of fliers, hoping to find any sign of Lillian. Members of the American Legion also offered their help in bringing her home.

"All the members came out and generously offered labor, printing, and footwork, and it was actually, I’m getting a little emotional, but it was a really good outcry of community support," said Bob Czarnecki, Lillian's great uncle, on Tuesday, March 4.

Police said they will release further information on the investigation, which remains active, when possible but confirmed there is no active threat to the community.

