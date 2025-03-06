Community joins search for missing Oak Creek teen Lillian Asala

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Dozens of volunteers met at Bender Park to continue the search for signs of 13-year-old Lillian Asala.

Lillian was last seen on Saturday, March 1, at a skate park in Oak Creek. Her family says she left without any of her belongings. After texts and calls to Lillian's phone went unanswered, the family called the police.

Lillian's phone was last pinged near Pennsylvania and Forest Hills Avenue, about a mile away.

Cody Czarnecki, Lillian's father, did not expect the number of people—nearly all strangers—to show up on a cold Thursday morning.

Oak Creek Police Department

"I'll be honest, there's no direct reason why she might be here, but I want to eliminate it. So I appreciate everyone coming out. It's a pretty big park," Czarnecki said before the search began.

"I just miss her smile right now. I really do," Czarnecki told TMJ4.

"It is somber," volunteer Julia Rose said.

Rose joined the search at the sprawling park. She does not know Lillian or her family, but as a mother of four, she felt strongly about helping.

"I would want somebody to help me if one of my kids was gone," Rose said. "I sincerely hope that she's found safe. I'm praying to the universe every day."

TMJ4 News Dozens of volunteers met at Bender Park in Oak Creek to look for signs of 13-year-old Lillian Asala.

Lillian is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and braces. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and white and blue Nike shoes.

Oak Creek police say they are continuing to follow up on leads.

"I'm just going to keep going, and we'll find her. I just thank everybody for helping," Czarnecki said.

Volunteers did not find anything during the search at Bender Park. If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the police.

