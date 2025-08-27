Milwaukee's Walker's Point gets new rainbow crosswalks to honor LGBTQ+ history

The City of Milwaukee approved a vibrant new rainbow crosswalk project this summer in Walker's Point, marking a significant addition to the neighborhood's long history as an LGBTQ+ destination. The public infrastructure project is entirely funded through private donors, sponsors and grants.

The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, a nonprofit that has been preserving hidden LGBTQ+ history across Wisconsin since 1994, spearheaded the art installation.

Honoring Milwaukee's Modern Gayborhood

Jeremy Novy Photo of internationally renowned queer street artist Jeremy Novy

The crosswalks were designed by Jeremy Novy, a former Milwaukee resident and internationally renowned queer street artist. The design honors the diverse, colorful, and independent spirit of Milwaukee's modern gayborhood, sending a message of safety, belonging, and acceptance to all visitors.

The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project Koi fish street art by Jeremy Novy

The artistic installation includes colorful Koi fish that will be featured on the sidewalks at the intersection, adding to the vibrant display that celebrates the community's identity. Jeremy Novy and Crowley Construction are expected to complete the crosswalk painting in October to honor National LGBT History Month.

A Legacy of Acceptance Dating Back Decades

Walker's Point has served as a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community for more than 80 years. According to The Wisconsin LGBTQ History project, the neighborhood became home to the city's first known gay-owned bar when the Friendly Bar opened on 2nd St. in December 1944 to welcome returning WWII servicemen seeking the same. The building, located at 819 S. 2nd Street, now houses Fluid, continuing the area's tradition as a queer destination.

Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project Jim Dorn and Jerry Stinson sitting at the bar in Your Place.

Learn about Your Place, the first gay-owned bar in Walker's Point

Preserving LGBTQ+ Visibility Amid National Challenges

The rainbow crosswalks come at a time when LGBTQ+ visibility faces challenges nationwide. In February, references to transgender and queer individuals were erased from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City. More recently, Florida's state transportation department removed a rainbow crosswalk memorial in Orlando that honored the 49 people killed in the 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub.

Given these actions by federal and state agencies, the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project emphasizes the importance of maintaining visible symbols of acceptance in local communities. The organization has established a new LGBTQ Landmarks program, and the crosswalks will be maintained by the History Project in partnership with local business owners.

Community Support and Involvement

The project is supported through the "Bring the Rainbows Home Fund," which helps subsidize installation costs and ongoing maintenance. Community members can make tax-deductible donations online, or by mail to:

Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project

Bring The Rainbows Home Fund

315 W Court St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

The organization, which has operated as an all-volunteer group for more than 30 years, also welcomes volunteers and encourages supporters to share fundraising efforts on social media.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip