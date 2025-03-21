Milwaukee’s Tire Dumping Crisis: How one local business is cleaning up the city—and calling for change

MILWAUKEE — On 42nd and Villard, piles of illegally dumped tires litter vacant lots and alleys, creating more than just an eyesore. These discarded tires attract rodents, spread disease, and pose a dangerous fire hazard.

Eric Broxton, manager of Tires Express LLC, saw the problem firsthand when 700 tires were dumped near his wife’s business on Cornell Street. But instead of waiting for someone else to take action, his company stepped in—cleaning up the site and recycling every single tire at no cost to taxpayers.

“If these tires start burning, can you imagine that smell drifting through a neighborhood for a whole day?” Broxton said.

TMJ4 Eric Broxton, Tires Express LLC



Illegal tire dumping is a worsening issue across Milwaukee. Not only do these abandoned tires pollute the environment, but the cost of cleanup often falls on taxpayers.

Many businesses and individuals don’t know where to properly dispose of old tires, leading them to dump them in vacant lots and alleys.

“A fire hazard is a real big issue,” Broxton explained. “These tires start burning, they’re gonna burn, and it’s really difficult for the fire department to put them out.”

Beyond fire risks, these tires become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents, increasing the spread of disease. Broxton believes the city needs a proactive, community-wide solution to address the issue.

TMJ4 42ND AND VILLARD



Tires Express, LLC is Milwaukee’s largest tire recycler, processing more than 1 million tires annually. Now, Broxton wants to do more. He is calling on city officials, businesses, and residents to work together to stop illegal dumping before it starts.

“This ain’t what Milwaukee is about,” Broxton said. “I know people gotta make a living, they might be hurtin’. But they can actually get a license to haul these tires. And if they get a license, they can bring them to me—I’ll make it so they can actually make a living and be legit.”

Watch: Milwaukee’s Tire Dumping Crisis: How one local business is cleaning up the city—and calling for change

One local business steps up to help with tire dumping crisis

Broxton’s team is pushing for real solutions, including:

✅ Education & Awareness – Teaching businesses and residents about proper tire disposal.

✅ Community Drop-Off Events – Hosting designated days where residents can bring in old tires.

✅ Partnerships with Auto Shops & Retailers – Making recycling easier through local businesses.

✅ Affordable Recycling Options – Providing low-cost disposal to discourage illegal dumping.

Broxton is inviting city leaders, businesses, and environmental groups to a Community Tire Recycling Discussion & Open House. The event will focus on creating a sustainable, long-term plan for tire disposal in Milwaukee.

“We’re not here to point fingers—we’re here to offer solutions,” Broxton said. “Illegal dumping happens when people don’t have clear, easy ways to dispose of their tires. By working together, we can fix this.”

For Broxton, cleaning up Milwaukee isn’t just about business—it’s about giving back.

“The way the city has helped me with my business, I’ve been able to grow in Milwaukee,” he said. “I was the first in the state licensed to work in this area, and also, me being a minority in my community made me feel a lot better—that I can do the right thing.”

His message to the city is simple: “We just gotta come together as a community.”

For more information on the upcoming discussion or to learn how to properly dispose of tires, visit TiresExpressLLC.com or call 414-873-2000.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip