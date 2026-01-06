Milwaukee's The New Fashioned offers mocktails and activities for Dry January celebrations

MILWAUKEE — The New Fashioned in Milwaukee’s Deer District is making Dry January more social by offering premium nonalcoholic cocktails alongside entertainment options, allowing people to maintain their social lives without alcohol.

‘Dry January’ offerings at The New Fashioned in Milwaukee

The locally and woman-owned venue, located 150 feet from Fiserv Forum, opened in April 2024 in the former Punch Bowl Social space. President Marla leads the business with a focus on showcasing the best parts of Milwaukee.

“We have a ton of different options that aren’t just a Shirley Temple or just soda with some sort of syrup in it,” said Haley, who works in events for Bars & Recreation and previously was a bartender. “We’ve got actual spirit alternatives.”

The venue features Ritual Spirit Alternatives, founded in 2019 as the first official spirit-alternative company. The New Fashioned offers rum, agave and gin spirit alternatives in its mocktails.

“They taste incredible. They taste, you know, you don’t miss a beat,” Haley McCoy said. “You get to have all your favorite cocktails without the hangover.”

The venue includes a 50-tap self-serve pour wall downstairs featuring 30 types of local beers, house-batched cocktails, mocktails and other nonalcoholic options.

Beyond drinks, The New Fashioned offers unique activities, including Hyper Bowling, which features glowing bumpers that add score multipliers when hit. The venue also has dartball and outdoor curling on the patio.

McCoy noted the growth of Dry January participation across generations, saying the trend has expanded from a small group to include people of all ages.

The combination of premium nonalcoholic options and entertainment allows people to maintain their social connections during Dry January without compromising their alcohol-free goals.

