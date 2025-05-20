Milwaukee's Rochambo Coffee confronts cost increases, prioritizes community over price hikes

MILWAUKEE — As coffee prices climb across the country, many Milwaukee shops are feeling the pressure — and responding in different ways. While some are already changing recipes or adjusting operations, one Brady Street café is staying the course, at least for now.

At Rochambo Coffee & Tea House, the team is doing their best to absorb rising costs while keeping things consistent for their regulars.

“We’ve noticed an increase obviously in the prices of coffee,” said Alex Stahl, Rochambo’s manager. “Our prices here haven’t changed yet, but we’re probably looking at increasing just a little bit, based off of everything being more expensive.”

The rising costs are tied to multiple factors: global tariffs, climate challenges in producing countries, and inflated transportation costs. Some Milwaukee shops have already made changes. For instance, a café recently profiled by TMJ4 responded to similar price pressures by simplifying drinks and reworking their supply chain.

At Rochambo, the response is more focused on community connection.

“It’s really nice to sit here and talk to the customers,” Stahl said. “Even if things get more expensive, coffee is so important to communities. We’re still here, and we still want to be that place for people.”

For customer Rick Panizza, that consistency matters more than the exact price.

“Even if they charged five or six dollars a cup, I’d find a way in my budget to afford it,” Panizza said. “Rochambo is a very special place to me and a lot of people I know.”

While the shop hasn’t raised prices yet, Stahl acknowledges that change may be inevitable — especially as larger chains like Starbucks, with more pricing flexibility, move in nearby.

“Starbucks just opened down the road — their prices are a lot more expensive than ours,” Stahl said. “We have regulars we can rely on, and that helps.”

For now, it’s a balancing act between covering costs and staying accessible — a challenge familiar to many Milwaukee businesses facing an uncertain economic future.

“It’s hard to stay sane in the midst of all the tariffs and price hikes,” Panizza said. “But you do your best to get through.”

