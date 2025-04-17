'Uncertainty is tough for everyone': Local coffee shop makes changes to manage higher costs

MILWAUKEE — Some local coffee shops said tariffs are adding another challenge to the already rising cost of coffee beans.

Simon McConico, a co-owner of Vennture Brew Company, said their small business buys coffee beans based on need so the price they pay fluctuates. McConico explained the price changes based on weather conditions in growing regions and the economy. Since those factors are strained it puts the shop in a tough place.

Vennture Brew Company roasts coffee and brews beer in Milwaukee and Brookfield. McConico told TMJ4 they are paying more for fewer coffee beans than last year.

"I would buy a full pallet, and now, when I buy half a pallet it costs the same," McConico said.

The cost of their paper goods is also going up.

"You try to plan as much as you can and then see where that lands, but ultimately if we can't pay our bills, we don't exist," McConico stated. "We're having to do business differently than we were."

Watch: Local coffee shop makes changes to manage higher costs

Local coffee shop makes changes to manage higher costs

To help cover increasing costs, Vennture Brew Company upped the price of their 12-ounce bag of house blend coffee by $2.

They are not alone in finding ways to navigate financial challenges.

Stone Creek Coffee recently sent a message to customers citing higher costs as the reason the business changed the size of their packaged coffee.

"I think that uncertainty is tough for everyone and when you're responsible for multiple families and their incomes that's a lot, that weighs on you," McConico told TMJ4.

The co-owner said he paused one project because it is not worth it currently.

Their team did create a rewards program to balance the recent price change for customers.

Kimberly D'Anna-Hernandez, who is a regular at Vennture Brew Company, explained that with tariffs increasing being intentional with where she spends money becomes more important.

Between the coffee and the community events at the coffee shop, D'Anna-Hernandez plans to keep supporting her go-to place.

"This strip on North is full of a lot of community businesses and so I think it's important to keep that," D'Anna Hernandez said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error