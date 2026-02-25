Milwaukee's Pabst Theater named 2026 Billboard Top Music Venue

The Pabst Theater has been named one of Billboard's Top Music Venues of 2026.

The 131-year-old Milwaukee theater is a long-time local favorite, featuring performers like Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, Bon Iver, David Byrne, and Jim Gaffigan.

Billboard describes venues in this category as ones that "define the live-music experience today — the rooms that artists dream of playing and fans flock to for unforgettable nights. It is a guided tour of the places where sound, setting and community collide — the stages that turn concerts into memories and local music scenes into legends."

The Pabst Group, which runs Pabst and five other venues—Riverside Theater, Miller High Life Theatre, Turner Hall Ballroom, The Fitzgerald, and Vivarium—said this award affirms its commitment to historic preservation while blending modern touring.

Collectively, the group hosts over 800 shows annually.

