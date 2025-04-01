Milwaukee's Maternally Strong Collective delivers hope and healing for new moms of color

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee women is making a powerful impact in maternal health—not by simply delivering babies, but by delivering hope.

Maternally Strong, a collective of doulas, is stepping up to support new mothers, especially in areas where the health care system often falls short.

For many new parents, the postpartum period is supposed to be filled with joy. But for many mothers of color, it is often marked by silence, stigma, and struggle. That’s why these four local doulas on Milwaukee's North Side are rewriting that narrative.

Though it might seem small, the space they’ve created is making a huge impact. Here, healing begins not with medicine but with conversation.

“We need a space for Black and Brown women to come together and feel comfortable in what they’re saying and how they’re feeling,” said Shanna Franklin, one of the doulas.

Postpartum depression is a serious health concern that disproportionately affects minority women. For these mothers, it’s not just a statistic—it’s a crisis.

“Being able to have somebody along that journey who truly understands what it looks like from beginning to end is something you can't duplicate,” said Michelle Wilkins, another member of the collective.

Maternally Strong was formed by four CAPPA-certified doulas. Their focus is on postpartum mental health, offering free support groups specifically for Black and Brown families.

“We know there are cultural differences within communities, and we just wanted to create a space where people feel welcome and comfortable,” said Brandi Jewell.

“Everybody needs somebody, especially Black and Brown people who don’t have a lot of support. So being able to be that in a room where they may have nobody is a very pivotal moment,” Wilkins said.

The weekly gatherings blend culturally relevant care with a sense of community. New parents are encouraged to open up about the anxiety, depression and isolation that are often ignored in the maternal experience.

“Postpartum isn't really talked about as much. It’s like, ‘Okay, you're having a baby—congrats! How’s the baby?’ They don’t really talk about you and what’s going on with you,” said Kiara Schott.

Franklin agreed, noting, “It’s hard to be heard in that room. A lot of the time, they are only focused on what they see to be a good outcome.”

But it’s working. Dozens of families have found healing while helping shape a broader conversation around maternal health and equity.

“We’ve all had different experiences throughout our pregnancy and postpartum, and we were able to come up with the group and really pour into it from a lived experience,” Wilkins said.

Their goal is to expand these free support groups, reaching more families who need this care.

“Come out, spend some time with our women. It’s a very good energy,” Franklin said.

In a world where maternal health disparities are real, Maternally Strong is not just a group of doulas—they’re a lifeline, offering support, care and a sense of community where it’s most needed.

Here are some of their upcoming free events:

For more information, visit Maternally Strong at 9211 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222.

