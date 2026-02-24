Milwaukee's Laughing Tap comedy club is reopening next month at new downtown location

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — After closing its Walker's Point location in June last year, The Laughing Tap comedy club is reopening in downtown Milwaukee.
The grand re-opening will take place Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Historic George Watts building, 761 N Jefferson St.
Nate Craig will be the headliner comedian, as seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, Prime and HBO.
The new venue in East Town will offer 100+-person events, including live album recordings, a weekly amateur open mic night, and expanded bar hours.
Upcoming shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.