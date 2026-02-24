Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee's Laughing Tap comedy club is reopening next month at new downtown location

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — After closing its Walker's Point location in June last year, The Laughing Tap comedy club is reopening in downtown Milwaukee.

The grand re-opening will take place Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Historic George Watts building, 761 N Jefferson St.

Nate Craig will be the headliner comedian, as seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, Prime and HBO.

The new venue in East Town will offer 100+-person events, including live album recordings, a weekly amateur open mic night, and expanded bar hours.

Upcoming shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

