Milwaukee's Juneteenth bus rolls out as a moving celebration of freedom and culture

Vibrant artwork, local artists, and community pride come together on MCTS' first-ever Juneteenth Bus
Juneteenth is all about celebrating freedom, and this year, that celebration is hitting the road—literally. MCTS has teamed up with TRUE Skool and local artists to transform a city bus into a moving work of art, turning heads and sparking conversations about history, representation, and community pride.
MILWAUKEE — Juneteenth is all about celebrating freedom, and this year, that celebration is hitting the road—literally. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has teamed up with TRUE Skool and local artists to transform a city bus into a moving work of art, turning heads and sparking conversations about history, representation, and community pride.

Wrapped in vibrant artwork, the Juneteenth bus is a collaboration designed to showcase culture in a powerful way. TRUE Skool’s Co-Director, Shalina Ali, believes the entire city should take pride in this initiative.

“I think Juneteenth is something the entire city should have pride about,” Ali said.

MCTS driver Kimberly Harris, who has been behind the wheel for eight years, shares that pride.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a beautiful bus, and it shows off our heritage!” Harris said.

The artwork on the bus comes from local artists Alex Solis and Adjua Nsoroma, winners of TRUE Skool’s “Live Mural” contest. For them, seeing their art on wheels is a surreal experience.

“When they see this bus, I hope it puts a smile on their face to see something bright and beautiful,” Nsoroma said. “I hope they read the words—it says ‘celebrate,’ it says ‘Juneteenth,’ ‘liberation,’ ‘culture.’”

But this bus isn’t just about the art. It’s about using public spaces to celebrate culture, bringing Juneteenth’s message of freedom and empowerment directly to the people. MCTS says the initiative also highlights the importance of supporting local artists.

“It’s amazing. People have been so happy,” said MCTS spokesperson Biltu Hamda. “We’ve gotten such great feedback. Having the art on the bus and hitting different communities really does a great job.”

Ali believes that public art has the power to uplift both artists and the communities they represent.

“To have a bus so loud and present that circles and rotates around our entire city is a huge statement about the collective desire to see art in the city,” Ali said. “To have artists represent conversations that need to be had.”

For Harris, the opportunity to drive the Juneteenth bus is a moment of pride.

“This is the first time one has been made. Everyone gets to see it. I’m just excited!” she said.

Organizers and artists hope that long after Juneteenth has passed, the bus will continue rolling, carrying its message of love, life, and freedom through the streets of Milwaukee.

“The theme this year is a celebration of love, life, and freedom,” Ali said with pride.

To learn more about True Skool visit www.trueskool.org

Fun Fact: The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) was founded on July 1, 1975, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, 2025.

