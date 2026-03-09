Milwaukee's ICE Out legislation to be discussed in Steering and Rules Committee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council's Steering and Rules Committee will hear part of the city's ICE Out Milwaukee legislation package Monday.
City council members announced the legislation last month to establish boundaries between federal immigration enforcement and city residents.
The first part of the package to be discussed will be a resolution prohibiting the use of Milwaukee property for civil immigration enforcement activities.
The Steering and Rules Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St. The public is invited to attend. For those who aren't able to attend the meeting in person, it will be available for streaming via the city website.
