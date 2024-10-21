Milwaukee's first Urban Agriculture Conference aims to strengthen the local food network

MILWAUKEE — In Milwaukee, a vibrant community of urban farmers, agriculturists, and business owners gathered for the city's first-ever Urban Agriculture Conference.

The event, held at Vincent High School—Milwaukee Public Schools' only institution with a working farm—brought together passionate individuals dedicated to urban farming and gardening.

It was a celebration of agriculture’s pivotal role in building a healthy urban community, as well as an opportunity to grow together by sharing knowledge and experiences.

Andre Ellis, founder of The C.A.G.E., emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, "If we can come together, we can grow together."

This sentiment resonated throughout the conference as speakers, including local youth and experienced farmers, highlighted the need to strengthen ties within Milwaukee's agricultural network.

Ellen Colby of M.A.R.M. Farm, a Milwaukee native and key organizer of the event, shared the primary goal of the conference: "The goal is to get all of our keynote people, agriculturists, and business leaders together so we can start sharing our experiences and knowledge."

Colby, who grew up in Milwaukee, has dedicated her life to advancing urban agriculture in the city.

She stressed the importance of fostering connections that will help bolster Milwaukee’s food system.

"We need to continue to strengthen and build our local food network," she said. "We obviously have serious food access issues in Milwaukee, and events like this are vital in addressing them."

Urban farming has become increasingly crucial in Milwaukee, with dozens of organizations working to combat food insecurity in the city.

From providing alternative growing methods to teaching young people the business of agriculture, this event was an inclusive platform for diverse voices to discuss the challenges and successes in Milwaukee’s green movement.

Teens Grow Greens representative Tylon Jones, a young participant in the conference, echoed the need for unity: "I think it's important to connect everyone so you know you are not alone in this work." His organization empowers local teens to grow both food and leadership skills, furthering the next generation of Milwaukee's urban farmers.

The conference was more than just a gathering of agriculturists—it was a testament to the growing need for collaboration in urban farming.

Andre Ellis pointed out the current divide in how people work toward food security in silos rather than hubs: "We need to work in more hubs and know where the hubs are, so that by learning what others are doing, we can congregate together, we can volunteer together."

His words underscored the necessity of creating an interconnected community to sustain the city’s agricultural efforts.

Urban farming in Milwaukee is steadily gaining traction, with initiatives like the Urban Agriculture Conference pushing the movement forward. As Colby noted, "Strengthening those connections and building this network are critical to support the city of Milwaukee and the county."

By fostering collaboration, sharing innovative farming techniques, and involving local youth, this event sets the stage for a more sustainable, food-secure Milwaukee.

The conference not only focused on agriculture’s practical side but also on its ability to empower communities.

"It's all about agriculture," Ellis remarked, reflecting the shared belief that urban farming is not just about growing food—it’s about growing a stronger, healthier community.

Milwaukee, with its growing network of urban farms and agriculturists, is emerging as a leader in the fight against food insecurity.

As the city evolves, events like the Urban Agriculture Conference will continue to be a driving force in reshaping how Milwaukee feeds its people and fosters resilience.

The City of Milwaukee also declared October 21 to be Urban Agriculture Day.

