Milwaukee's first-ever Winter Wellness Week starts Monday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown will hold its first-ever Winter Wellness Week starting Monday.

Throughout the week, discounts and promotions will be available at 18 businesses in Downtown Milwaukee. Participating businesses include spas, salons and fitness centers, as well as clean-eating, mental health, and career counseling.

A series of daily events ranging from yoga to a sound bath experience will also be held throughout the week. Advance registration is required for the daily programming.

“Winter Wellness Week is designed to highlight the abundance of health and wellness businesses in Downtown Milwaukee,” said Matt Dorner, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Our intent is to support the community in their wellness journeys, while also bringing additional foot traffic to our retailers and health providers.”

Winter Wellness Week will incentivize guests with a passport program. Individuals who get their passports stamped at three or more participating businesses will be eligible for a drawing that awards two guests with $200 in wellness products and gift certificates. Passports must be turned in by 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2 to info@milwaukeedowntown.com or dropped off at Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, 301 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Ste. 106, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

To learn about discounts, events, and promotions occurring during Winter Wellness Week, January 26-30, visit www.milwaukeedowntown.com.

