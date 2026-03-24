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Milwaukee's Driftwood Sauna Club total loss after Thursday night fire

Driftwood Sauna Club, that caught on fire on Thursday night, was on Milwaukee's waterfront on the Inner Harbor. It was centered around a cedar sauna house with a cold plunge into Lake Michigan.
A recently open Sauna Club has been destroyed by a fire
New Sauna Club destroyed by fire
Driftwood Sauna Club
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Driftwood Sauna Club caught on fire overnight on Thursday, owner Derek Collins announced in a Facebook post.

Watch: Milwaukee's Driftwood Sauna Club total loss after Thursday night fire

New Sauna Club destroyed by fire

Driftwood Sauna Club was on Milwaukee's waterfront on the Inner Harbor. It was centered around a 40-foot cedar sauna house with a shark cage cold plunge into Lake Michigan.

Driftwood Sauna Club

And after only being open for six months, the fire caused it to be a total loss.

"We want to thank those who visited us in the last month for making this place special," Derek Collins wrote on Facebook.

The sauna club will be in touch with those who had an upcoming reservation.

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