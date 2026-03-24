MILWAUKEE — The Driftwood Sauna Club caught on fire overnight on Thursday, owner Derek Collins announced in a Facebook post.
Watch: Milwaukee's Driftwood Sauna Club total loss after Thursday night fire
Driftwood Sauna Club was on Milwaukee's waterfront on the Inner Harbor. It was centered around a 40-foot cedar sauna house with a shark cage cold plunge into Lake Michigan.
And after only being open for six months, the fire caused it to be a total loss.
"We want to thank those who visited us in the last month for making this place special," Derek Collins wrote on Facebook.
The sauna club will be in touch with those who had an upcoming reservation.
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