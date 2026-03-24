MILWAUKEE — The Driftwood Sauna Club caught on fire overnight on Thursday, owner Derek Collins announced in a Facebook post.

Watch: Milwaukee's Driftwood Sauna Club total loss after Thursday night fire

New Sauna Club destroyed by fire

Driftwood Sauna Club was on Milwaukee's waterfront on the Inner Harbor. It was centered around a 40-foot cedar sauna house with a shark cage cold plunge into Lake Michigan.

Driftwood Sauna Club

And after only being open for six months, the fire caused it to be a total loss.

"We want to thank those who visited us in the last month for making this place special," Derek Collins wrote on Facebook.

The sauna club will be in touch with those who had an upcoming reservation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip