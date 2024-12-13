Milwaukee's Crown Jewel: Ta'ya Hazelwood inspires the next generation as Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is beaming with pride as one of its own takes the national stage! Ta’ya Imaage Hazelwood, Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024, is more than a beauty queen; she is a remarkable young woman with a deep commitment to her community. Returning to her roots, Hazelwood is breaking barriers and inspiring local children to dream big, aim high, and realize their full potential.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Hazelwood as she planted seeds of empowerment for the next generation.

Watch: Inspiring the next generation with beauty and grace.

Milwaukee's Crown Jewel: Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024 inspired next generation

The energy was electric as Hazelwood walked into the room, greeted by the cheers of excited children. “Yes Queen!” their voices echoed, full of admiration for their hometown royalty. Hazelwood’s presence was magnetic.

As Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024, she carries more than just a crown — she carries the hopes and dreams of her community.

“I like to say I’m not just a girl from the north side,” Hazelwood shared with pride. “I’m a girl from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.”

TMJ4 Ta'ya Imaage Hazelwood - Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024



Returning to visit the children at Our Next Generation (ONG), an inner-city nonprofit providing academic support and enrichment programs, Hazelwood’s journey came full circle.

“I started at ONG fresh out of high school,” she revealed, reflecting on her time as a lead teacher at the organization. “These are some amazing kids,” she said with emotion in her voice. “I almost get emotional thinking about them. I’m doing it for them.”

TMJ4 Ta'ya Imaage Hazelwood - Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024 speaks to Our Next Generation Kids



Hazelwood’s journey to the crown has been one of determination and resilience. In January, she will compete on the national stage against women from across the country for the coveted Miss Earth USA title. Sharing words of encouragement with the kids, she emphasized the importance of self-belief.

“You are everything you think you are,” she said passionately. “It is important to stand tall. Don’t let anyone try to dim your light or make you feel like you are less than.”

While the children were in awe of her beauty, Hazelwood’s message went beyond appearances.

TMJ4 Our Next Generation Kids admire Ta'ya Imaage Hazelwood - Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024



“Holding the crown isn’t just about looking good,” she explained. “We’re in the community getting our hands dirty, making the world a better place, and improving the environment.”

Her advocacy includes raising awareness about environmental issues and encouraging children to get tested for lead poisoning — a cause close to her heart.

“I think the unique thing about Miss Earth USA is that we all share a common goal: to improve our planet,” she said, her passion evident in every word.

With pride in their eyes, the children saw themselves reflected in Hazelwood’s success.

TMJ4 Our Next Generation Kids and Staff pose with Ta'ya Imaage Hazelwood - Miss Wisconsin Earth 2024



“Holding this title shows that they can reach for the stars and accomplish anything they want,” she remarked, inspiring them to believe in their potential.

As the visit came to a close, the joy and hope Hazelwood brought to the room lingered. She had not only returned home but had also ignited a spark in the hearts of the next generation.

To learn more about Our Next Generation click here.

To follow Miss Earth Wisconsin on her journey to Miss Earth USA click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip