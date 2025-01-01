Milwaukee's Bradford Beach Polar Plunge ushers in the New Year with an Ice-Cold Tradition

New Year’s Day is all about fresh starts, and Milwaukee’s own Bradford Beach Polar Plunge offers a daring and invigorating way to dive into the year ahead—literally.

Thousands of thrill-seekers gathered along the icy shore, braving frigid waters for the annual tradition that has been a hallmark of Milwaukee’s New Year’s celebrations for over a century.

Dressed in everything from swimsuits to polar bear costumes, participants embodied resilience, renewal, and a sense of community.

For Ryan Klagmann, the Polar Plunge is more than just a tradition; it’s a way of life.

“It is the best way to start the year,” said Klagmann, who has been plunging for 30 years. “I’ll do it every year until someone has to wheel me in a wheelchair.”

TMJ4 RYAN KLAGMANN - PLUNGING FOR 3O YRS





The icy ritual has become a symbol of commitment and camaraderie, drawing both veterans of the plunge and first-timers eager to tick this frosty adventure off their bucket lists.

David Kirkpatrick, another longtime participant, summed it up with a laugh: “The strange thing about keeping this tradition alive—it damn near kills ya.”

TMJ4 THE POLAR BEAR CREW AND GIDEON VERDIN



Spectators cheered and shivered as screams filled the frosty air. A 10-year-old first-timer, Natalia, admitted to some nerves.

“What are you nervous about?” I asked her.

“Being frozen half to death,” Natalia Sail said with a grin.

tmj4 KENZIE age 7

NATALIA age 10



Beverly Phillips, at 71 years old, reflected on her own icy dip. “It feels good—great! I just wish my legs were stronger so I could’ve gone further,” Phillips said, beaming despite the chill.

TMJ4 Beverly Phillips - 71 years old first time plunging



The plunge is as much a community celebration as it is a personal challenge. Even the youngest and oldest participants share in the sense of accomplishment that the event inspires.

“How does this year compare to the last 30 years?” I asked Klagmann.

“Easy!” he replied with a laugh.

TMJ4 RYAN KLAGMANN AND FAMILY POSE BEFORE THE PLUNGE





As the last brave plungers emerged from Lake Michigan’s icy embrace, it was clear that Milwaukee’s spirit is as unyielding as the winter chill.

“Happy New Year!” shouted a group of polar bear enthusiasts.

From daring dives to quick dips, the Bradford Beach Polar Plunge proved, once again, that there’s no better way to start the year than with a bold leap.

