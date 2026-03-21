Milwaukee’s Black cowboy history is getting a brighter spotlight through a free community panel and a preview of the documentary "Forged by Steele."

Local Black cowboys gathered to share their stories, emphasizing that their legacy is about history, leadership, and ensuring a forgotten part of American history is not erased.

TMJ4 MKE BLACK COWBOYS

For decades, Black cowboys have been riding, teaching, and preserving their legacy in Milwaukee, challenging the traditional image of a cowboy.

Watch: Milwaukee's Black cowboy history takes the spotlight in new documentary preview and community panel

Milwaukee's Black cowboy history takes the spotlight in new documentary preview and community panel

"Educate them about the truth about the black cowboy. That's most important, that they should be very proud that we still exist from slavery and we're still doing what we've been doing all the time," Mac Kirksey said.

TMJ4 Mac Kirksey

Kirksey is the president of the Silverado Trail Riders.

The history took center stage today with a preview of "Forged by Steele," a film designed to tell a story many in the community say is long overdue.

"It's a great feeling. long time coming, but it's here now," Matthew Finnie said.

TMJ4 Matthew Finnie

Finnie is also a member of the Silverado Trail Riders. The group says the movement is about mentorship, culture, and showing the next generation what is possible.

"Some of these kids have never been off the block they were born on, and so it was an experience for them," Kirksey said.

These men say the effort is about rewriting what people think they know, extending far beyond horses and hats.

"It’s a great feeling… just to put Milwaukee on the map… because everybody doesn’t know it’s black people that have horses up here… trying to do stuff for the community," Kevin Nichols said.

TMJ4 Kevin Nichols

Nichols is a member of Buffalo Soldiers Milwaukee.

Black cowboy historian Percy Evans Jr. says the message goes even bigger than Black history alone.

"It's American history. We don't want to keep it a secret. We want everybody to know," Evans said.

TMJ4 Percy Evans Jr.

Filmmaker Natalie Derr directed "Forged by Steele" and felt this story needed to be told.

"There are always more people in your community to learn about and to find out about... You've got to get to know your full community, all the stories around you," Derr said.

TMJ4 Filmmaker Natalie Derr

The legacy of horsemanship, pride, and truth-telling is now hoping to reach a new generation.

"They can try to erase our history. As long as we are alive, we're going to tell it," Kirksey said.

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