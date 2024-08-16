Milwaukee's 'Center Street Daze' festival returns this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Center Street, one of my favorite street festivals from childhood, Center Street Daze, is happening this weekend.

I spoke with a couple of organizers who said they're working hard to get everything right for the event. A business owner mentioned that events like this help his business grow, and a neighbor expressed that he wouldn’t miss Center Street Daze for the world.

Ruth Weil, one of the organizers, described the festival as "eclectic, vibrant, quirky, and creative." Sarah Sutterfield, another organizer, added that it's "artsy, fun, and kinda wacky."

Ruth and Sarah are instrumental in planning Center Street Daze, which started in 1997 as a block party and has since grown into one of Milwaukee's biggest street festivals.

"We have over 100 vendors, so you can buy jewelry, art, food, T-shirts, and all kinds of cool stuff," said Ruth Weil.

Sarah Sutterfield noted, "You see a little bit of everything in terms of different food trucks, countries represented, cultures, ethnicities, as well as people who are queer, straight."

The Daily Bird Coffee Shop on Center Street is buzzing with excitement about Saturday's festivities. Dan, the owner of Daily Bird, said, "There’s so much creativity in this neighborhood, and it’s amazing."

He added that it’s a great opportunity every year for local businesses. "Any boost in people and sales is great for small businesses; we love to see it," he said.

With a go-kart race in the morning, four music stages, a kids' zone, and new businesses on the block, neighbors want everyone to experience what Riverwest has to offer.

Byron Thompson, a local resident, shared his excitement: "I really feel a sense of community when I come here. I just think it's always a peaceful day. I always say I’m going to stop at Center Street Daze, then I run into everybody, and next thing you know, I’m here for hours."

The festival starts Saturday at 11 a.m. between Holton and Humboldt.

"Come with a good attitude!" encouraged Sarah Sutterfield.

