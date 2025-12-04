Milwaukee's 16th Street Bridge to close for possible repairs

MILWAUKEE — The entire 16th Street Bridge in Milwaukee will be closed by morning rush hour traffic Friday.
The Department of Public Works said that during an in-depth inspection Thursday, a bridge element on the 16th Street Viaduct "was determined to require further evaluation and possible repairs." Because this element is located south of the viaduct ramp, the entire bridge will need to be closed.
The northern portion of the 16th Street Viaduct over the Menomonee River was already closed as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project between Canal Street and Clybourn Street.
The closure will be implemented at 16th Street and Pierce Street, and at the bottom of the viaduct ramp. Pierce Street will remain accessible to traffic. The closure is expected to be in place by the morning rush hour on Thursday, December 5.
