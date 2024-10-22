Milwaukeeans turn out in droves for early voting: Long lines, high spirits, and a strong community presence

MILWAUKEE — Today I stood at the bustling Capitol Drive Voting Center at 60th and Capitol—one of the largest early voting hubs in the city.

It was here that hundreds of voters streamed through, energized by the opportunity to cast their ballots early, ensuring their voices were heard before the November 5th election.

Early voters shared their thoughts on why today was the perfect day to get out and vote. For many, it was about convenience and avoiding the potential chaos of Election Day.

Among those undeterred by long lines was Ashley Johnson, who arrived bright and early.

"I got here about 8:40, and I was in the building by 9:10," she said with a smile.

Like her, many Milwaukeeans stood in lines that stretched out to the streets. But for Johnson, it was a heartening sight. "It makes me feel like our people do support voting, and they are willing to come out. It’s a lot of us out here—not just Black people." Her words reflected the community's diversity.

Despite the lines, voters told me the process was smooth and efficient. Ronald Hayes, a local retired veteran, beamed as he described the high turnout.

"It's an inspiration!" Hayes remarked, noting that early voting was a crucial option for him and many others to avoid the hectic nature of Election Day. "People have schedules and things to do. It’s extremely helpful."

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere was the inclusion of curbside voting for the disabled, ensuring accessibility for all, and even a food truck handing out free Jamaican eggrolls to voters, keeping spirits high and stomachs satisfied.

TMJ4 News

Among the familiar faces was Lillie Purifoy, a dedicated early voter.

"Just do it. Just come out," she urged with a grin. "You find good people here, good conversation. You can agree to disagree, whoever you’re voting for." Purifoy has made early voting a tradition, enjoying the camaraderie.

Melissa, another voter who preferred not to share her last name, emphasized the importance of voting early for those juggling busy lives.

"You have to stand in line for a little bit, but it went really quick," she shared. "I have to work on the 5th, so it was important for me on my day off to get down here and do what I had to do."

As early voting in Milwaukee continues, with polling stations open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., the enthusiasm remains palpable. Lillie Purifoy left me with a simple yet poignant thought: "Who knows what's happening on the day of voting? You never know."

In Milwaukee this October 22nd, early voters are seizing the moment, and it seems the spirit of democracy is alive and well.

