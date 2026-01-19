MILWAUKEE — Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and there are many ways to celebrate in Milwaukee throughout the day.

Watch: Milwaukeeans celebrate MLK Day with marches, services, summits and more

Milwaukeeans celebrate MLK Day with marches, services, summits and more

Community Prayer Breakfast

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Event Center 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233.

For more information about the event, visit: www.ymcamke.org/mlk.

Liberation Summit

Milwaukee leaders and organizers are hosting a day-long training focused on turning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy into modern-day action. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Liberation Summit takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Allah Mode, located at 1942 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event includes interactive training sessions, lunch, live drumming, and distribution of The MLK Liberation Guide. The summit is facilitated by Jeremy Triplett and features speakers Dr. Shauntay Nelson, Ajamou Butler, Sumaiyah Clark, and David Bowen.

25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Justice Program and March

The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Justice Program and March will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1927 N. Vel Phillips Ave.

At 2:30 pm the commemorative program will be followed by a March to Dr. King's Statue on the 1700 block of Dr. M. L. King Drive, just north of Walnut St. There will be a short vigil at the statue. In case of severe cold, the march will be substituted with a car caravan to King's statue.

Bay Shore Lutheran Church community service day

Bay Shore Lutheran Church will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its 4th annual service event Monday, bringing together volunteers to serve the Milwaukee community.

The service event runs from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, located at 1200 E. Hampton Road in Whitefish Bay. Community members can sign up in advance or simply stop by to participate.

Community members can participate in sandwich-making, letter-writing and card signing, as well as drop off mitten and hat donations during the event hours.

Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

The Milwaukee Public Library invites the community to a day of entertainment, reflection, and hands-on activities honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme is “Building Hope and Inspiring Change,” highlighting how our deep roots in community continue to hold us together today.

The celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library's Martin Luther King Jr. Branch, 2901 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

For more details on the day and event schedule, visit: mpl.org/mlkday/

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip