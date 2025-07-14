MILWAUKEE — A group of young athletes from Milwaukee's northside are making history as the first team from the city to qualify for the NFL Flag Football Championship in Canton, Ohio.

The SWYFT 8U flag football team, comprised of 8 and 9-year-old players, will compete at the Pro Football Hall of Fame from July 17-20.

TMJ4 TMJ4

"It feels great, being the first team to make it out of Milwaukee to rep for city. It feels good, they are excited to be there, they wake up everyday and talk about it," Mario Johnson, head coach of the team, said.

Watch: Milwaukee youth flag football team seeks community support for national championship

Milwaukee youth flag football team seeks community support for national championship

I visited the team during a recent practice after Coach Rio invited me to see the kids in action. The energy on the field was electric as these young athletes prepared for their big moment.

"I been playing with them since I was 7," Jayceon Johnson, an 8-year-old player, said.

TMJ4 Jayceon Johnson, an 8-year-old player

"I feel great cause we tryin to go with this ring," Mason Evans, 9, said.

For parents like Creshay Elim, this opportunity represents more than just a sports competition.

TMJ4 Mason Evan, age 9 Flag Football Player

"They ready, I'm ready! They said they wanna go to the NFL. We goin!!!" Elim said.

The experience aims to show these young athletes what's possible beyond their neighborhood.

"The main goal, keep em off the street, keep em positive, let them know whatever you put your mind to you can do. There is no limit. Whatever limit you give yourself you can go beyond that," Elim said.

TMJ4 Creshay Elim, Parent

Coach Johnson emphasized the importance of nurturing talent in Milwaukee's inner city.

"It's a lot of talent in the inner city, it's a lot of kids destined for greatness, we just gotta push them we just gotta motivate them," Johnson said.

However, the cost of travel, accommodations, and meals presents a significant challenge for the families. The team has established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses. If you'd like to support the SWYFT team on their journey to Canton, you can find a link to their GoFundMe on our website. - https://gofund.me/3bbccefb

TMJ4 Gideon Verdin flexes with The SWYFT 8U flag football team

"Everything will go to the kids, travel hotel, eating, all expenses everything goes towards the kids," Johnson said.

"It's a team thing, it takes a village for these babies and these kids," Elim said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip