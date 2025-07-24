Milwaukee youth flag football team makes history at national championship

MILWAUKEE — A group of young athletes from Milwaukee’s north side made history as the first team from the city to qualify for the NFL Flag Football Championship in Canton, Ohio.

The SWYFT 8U flag football team, comprised of 8- and 9-year-old players, competed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame from July 17-20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milwaukee youth flag football team seeks community support for national championship

Thanks to generous donations, the team reached its $5,000 goal for the trip after reaching out to TMJ4, citing the cost of travel, accommodations, and meals as a significant challenge for the children’s families.

The team went 1-2 in pool play and lost to the Washington Commanders in the first round of the playoffs but said the kids were treated like rock stars and are grateful to viewers who helped make the trip possible.

For parents like Creshay Elim, this opportunity represents more than just a sports competition; it shows these young athletes what’s possible beyond their neighborhood.

“The main goal: keep ’em off the street, keep ’em positive, let them know whatever you put your mind to you can do. There is no limit. Whatever limit you give yourself, you can go beyond that,” Elim said.

