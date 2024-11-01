Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee woman who went viral for dressing up as David Gruber meets him on Halloween

The two even got to say his iconic catchphrase together!
MixCollage-31-Oct-2024-08-55-PM-9811.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee woman who went viral on TikTok after dressing up as local celebrity attorney David Gruber for Halloween last weekend got to meet him on Halloween.

Kayla Schmidt, her costume, and the accompanying TikTok video have garnered over half a million views in just a few days.

Kayla Schmidt and Gruber

@get_schmidty

One call…

♬ original sound - KAYLA

Schmidt, a dedicated fan of Gruber, showcased her creativity and enthusiasm by replicating his signature style. Her video quickly captured the attention of viewers, and eventually Gruber himself.

The real David Gruber saw Schmidt’s video and arranged to meet her Thursday afternoon. The two shared a moment of joy as they posed for photos together in matching suits and ties, solidifying the connection between fan and icon.

They even got to say his famous catchphrase together: “One call, that’s all!"

thumbnail_IMG_4944.jpg

Schmidt told us that she grew up watching TMJ4 with her parents in West Allis.

If you'd like to check out more of Schmidt's videos, click here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo