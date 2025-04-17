MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Beverly Perry retraced the steps she took on Sunday morning when she realized her 2021 Kia Rio had been stolen near 50th and Capitol.

The car was stolen sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning from the alley behind her home.

"At first, I was shocked, because I was like, what the hell," Perry said.

Perry took all the proper precautions, including using a steel club and an anti-theft device, but she still fell victim to the theft.

"While I knew it was a possibility, I did feel relatively safe because my neighborhood doesn't have a lot of things happening on it, and I've been here so long that I really felt like with that steel club and with that anti-theft device, that I had more protection than I actually did," Perry explained.

Mike Beiermeister Beverly Perry

The thief or thieves were able to break the door handle. No evidence of glass was found at the scene.

After filing a police report, Perry made a Facebook post to try and track down her stolen vehicle. Soon after, someone responded with a video that appears to show her car being used to steal another vehicle less than a mile away.

Beverly Perry

"It's really upsetting, because I know they're close by," Perry said.

Her Facebook post generated more leads as people identified her car in two more locations, but police were unable to track it down and apprehend the suspect or suspects.

Watch: Milwaukee woman watches as thieves appear to use her stolen car in other crimes

Milwaukee woman watches as thieves appear to use her stolen car to commit more crimes

Perry would race to those locations with the help of friends and family, calling the non-emergency line, but the thief or thieves would drive away before police could arrive.

"It makes me feel really sad and disheartened," Perry expressed.

Perry, who relies on her car for her jobs in Oconomowoc and in Brookfield, reached out to TMJ4 for help to get her vehicle back so she can get on with her life.

"I work really hard for the things that I have, and I don't bother anybody," she said. "I go to work; I come home; I mind my business, and I don't appreciate, you know, when my hard work is being desecrated."

The car is a very vibrant blue coloring with the license plate ANF-5651. Perry told TMJ4 she did not have insurance and will have to pursue other options to getting a new car.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and have not recovered the car at this time. If you spot it, contact police immediately.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip