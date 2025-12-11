Milwaukee woman missing since Tuesday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Jessica Dent, who is considered critically missing.
Dent is described as a Black female, standing 5'02” and weighing 137lbs with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on foot at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of N. 12th Street. She was wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black jeans, and brown boots.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.
