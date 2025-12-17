Milwaukee woman keeps mother’s memory alive through We Energies Cookie Book recipe

MILWAUKEE — Nancy from Milwaukee has found a sweet way to honor her late mother's memory while keeping family traditions alive through baking.

Her cherry chip cornflake cookie recipe, featured in the We Energies Cookie Book, carries deep sentimental value that extends far beyond the kitchen. The recipe originated with Nancy's mother, who would serve these cookies to family members after church gatherings.

"After church, we'd go to my parents' house, or when we were younger, we'd be there. At the end of the evening, she would always give us cookies," Nancy said.

Since her mother passed away 10 years ago in February, Nancy has carried on the tradition with dedication that spans the country.

"I have carried on that tradition, and I send them to Hawaii, and I send them to North Carolina, and the rest of my siblings get them either Christmas Eve or close to Christmas," Nancy said.

The baking process involves creaming butter, adding sugar, and incorporating the signature ingredients that make these cookies special — cherry chips and cornflakes. The cherry chips serve as "the star of the show," creating festive, uniform pieces throughout each cookie.

The recipe requires careful technique, including forming the dough into balls before baking rather than pressing them flat initially.

For Nancy, these cookies represent more than just a holiday treat. They serve as an edible connection to family memories and ensure that her mother's legacy continues to bring joy to loved ones across multiple states each Christmas season.

