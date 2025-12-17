Milwaukee woman claims predatory towing left her with hundreds in fees after apartment complex confusion

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman says she has been without her car for almost a week after what she claims was an unfair towing incident from an apartment complex, leaving her with a $400 bill.

"It's been pretty terrible," Pappalardo said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Ashley Pappalardo's car was towed from the Parkview Apartment lot near Silver Spring and Highway 100 on Thursday morning. Her sister was driving the vehicle at the time and says there was confusion about where to park due to different property ownership.

According to Department of Revenue records, the building had just been sold to new ownership that same day. A sign posted near the entrance warns that non-residents will be towed.

Pappalardo said that during conversations with the new management, they told her the towing shouldn't have happened.

"She says we called and put any operations from them on hold until we can review a contract," Pappalardo said. "I asked, 'So they didn't have any right to be on the property?' She said no."

Pappalardo says Brew City Towing and Recovery, which towed the vehicle, also confirmed to her that operations had been put on hold.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones attempted to speak to the property manager to clear up the confusion, but received no answer.

A sign indicated the office was closed because of new ownership. When Jones called the posted number and spoke with an Appleton Rental Homes representative, she declined to answer whether there was an active contract with Brew City and denied an interview request, saying Pappalardo should pay the fine.

At Brew City Towing, a worker instructed TMJ4 to call the office, but the voicemail box was full. Jones reached out to Brew City over the phone and by text, but received no answer from the people who have the car.

Pappalardo went to the police, who she said told her a small claims report might be her next step.

"Anyone who's been in that civil lawsuit process understands it's an incredibly long and grueling process for very little outcome," Pappalardo said.

For now, she's out of luck, hoping Brew City compromises.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

