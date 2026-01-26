Milwaukee wellness entrepreneur transforms addiction recovery into faith-based business mission

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee entrepreneur is turning her personal transformation story into a mission to help others heal through faith-based wellness.

Watch: MKE entrepreneur transforms addiction recovery into faith-based business mission

MKE entrepreneur transforms addiction recovery into faith-based business mission

Stephanie Castillo founded VitaJug Smoothies & Wellness three years ago after overcoming addiction and mental illness. What began as personal healing has evolved into a community-centered business that combines smoothies, fitness and spiritual growth.

TMJ4 News Stephanie Castillo, founder of VitaJug Smoothies & Wellness.

"God rescued me from addiction and mental illness and gave me a new life with real purpose," Castillo said. "What started as personal healing has grown into a mission to help others experience healing in mind, body and spirit, by the hand of God, just as I have."

Stephanie Castillo

Founder, VitaJug Smoothies & Wellness

The faith-based wellness brand operates from a shared commercial kitchen and provides catering services throughout the Milwaukee area. Its largest event served 500 smoothies at the Black & Brown Run Around community race.

VitaJug regularly hosts FIT TO PRAISE dance fitness experiences that combine high-energy movement with worship. The company also participates in vendor markets and community events with its distinctive pop-up tent.

Community outreach remains central to the business mission. Castillo has organized neighborhood cleanup events in partnership with local small businesses, ministries and volunteers.

Stephanie Castillo

Founder, VitaJug Smoothies & Wellness

The company collaborates with other local brands, including hosting the annual Faith Collective Market alongside ChildLike Faith Apparel. The event brings together faith-driven entrepreneurs and creatives.

Beyond smoothies and events, VitaJug offers merchandise designed in-house and available through its website.

Castillo is actively searching for a permanent Milwaukee location to open a brick-and-mortar space. She envisions creating a community haven where people can begin healing journeys together.

The business is also launching new 30-day and 90-day one-on-one coaching programs. Each program is tailored to individual needs, focusing on fitness, nutrition, spiritual growth and accountability.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip