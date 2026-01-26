Milwaukee wellness entrepreneur transforms addiction recovery into faith-based business mission

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee entrepreneur is turning her personal transformation story into a mission to help others heal through faith-based wellness.
Watch: MKE entrepreneur transforms addiction recovery into faith-based business mission
Stephanie Castillo founded VitaJug Smoothies & Wellness three years ago after overcoming addiction and mental illness. What began as personal healing has evolved into a community-centered business that combines smoothies, fitness and spiritual growth.
"God rescued me from addiction and mental illness and gave me a new life with real purpose," Castillo said. "What started as personal healing has grown into a mission to help others experience healing in mind, body and spirit, by the hand of God, just as I have."
The faith-based wellness brand operates from a shared commercial kitchen and provides catering services throughout the Milwaukee area. Its largest event served 500 smoothies at the Black & Brown Run Around community race.
VitaJug regularly hosts FIT TO PRAISE dance fitness experiences that combine high-energy movement with worship. The company also participates in vendor markets and community events with its distinctive pop-up tent.
Community outreach remains central to the business mission. Castillo has organized neighborhood cleanup events in partnership with local small businesses, ministries and volunteers.
The company collaborates with other local brands, including hosting the annual Faith Collective Market alongside ChildLike Faith Apparel. The event brings together faith-driven entrepreneurs and creatives.
Beyond smoothies and events, VitaJug offers merchandise designed in-house and available through its website.
Castillo is actively searching for a permanent Milwaukee location to open a brick-and-mortar space. She envisions creating a community haven where people can begin healing journeys together.
The business is also launching new 30-day and 90-day one-on-one coaching programs. Each program is tailored to individual needs, focusing on fitness, nutrition, spiritual growth and accountability.
"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."
