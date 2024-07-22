Milwaukee voters say Biden did 'the right thing' dropping out 2024 presidential race

MILWAUKEE — After weeks of pressure, President Joe Biden is dropping out of the race for the 2024 Presidential Race, news that some voters in Milwaukee could hardly believe.

“We immediately wanted to check Twitter and make sure it was real,” Rachel Townson said.

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin spoke with Trump and Biden supporters in Milwaukee’s third ward who seemed pleasantly surprised to learn the 81-year-old was dropping out.

“He just was losing it. It’s unfortunate but everybody gets old,” said one man. “It was just the right thing, and we love the fact that he knew enough to do the right thing.”

"I feel like it's probably for the best that he did,” Pamela Knesel said. “He's kind of old and we probably need someone a little bit younger to be running the country."

After Biden’s endorsement, that someone could be Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm counting on them to know what they're doing,” Kevin Moore said. “Kamala, I'd love to have her as president personally. It'd be awesome."

For voters on the other side of the aisle, they’re seeing Biden’s decision as a good sign for his now former opponent.

“If he couldn't handle it, it was the best thing to do,” Serena Simmons said. “We need somebody strong and up to par that can handle the nation, so shout out to Donald Trump."

Others have seen the move as brave calling Biden a “selfless patriot”, believing the decision was a great way to end a long legacy of pubic service and thanking him for bowing out.

"It's a hard job being president,” Olivia Elgazar said. “If it was easy people would sign up to do it and obviously, we're not so thank you for your service.”

The day prior to Biden's announcement some voters in Milwaukee were still firmly behind his campaign. Now they will have to consider a new candidate.

