Local voters weigh-in on calls for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race

MILWAUKEE — On the heels of the Republican National Convention, when it comes to party unity it’s clear the Democrats are lagging behind as a push for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race gains momentum.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin went to the Brady Street Festival to ask voters to weigh in on the path forward. While some said they still firmly support Biden’s campaign, others shared their uncertainty.

Rachelle Spencer (left) and Judy Jacobi (right) are both big Biden supporters.

“I don’t believe anybody should be pressuring him to leave,” Spencer said. “I voted for him and I think it’s non-democratic of the democratic party to try and push him out.”

Spencer said she wished instead that more focus was on former President Donald Trump and how he “rambled on” during his RNC acceptance.

“What about the polls that show him doing not so well against Trump?” Mohieldin asked.

“There were polls showing Hilary beating Trump,” Spencer replied. “That didn’t turn out so well, so I’m not much of a believer of polls.”

She also said that members of the Democratic Party asking Biden to step aside have done more damage than Biden’s weak performance in his debate against Trump.

Jacobi echoed Spencer’s belief that Biden was the strongest candidate and choice to stick behind him.

“I am for Biden, and I believe he can get the job done,” Jacobi said. “I have no questions about his ability or his appearance. He’s fine.”

Jared Munk is a Trump supporter, but he believes Biden should withdraw from the race.

“Democrats definitely need to pick another candidate for sure,” Munk said. “I don’t see him being the fittest president.”

He said he doesn’t know who Democrats should pick instead but believes any choice would be better than Biden.

As for his party’s campaign, Munk said he’s glad to see Republicans more firmly behind Trump. He also said he’s supportive of Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance.

Rita Sorenson said she was open to an alternate candidate but she wouldn’t go as far as to encourage calls for Biden to step aside.

“You present me with the alternate candidate I will review their stand and go from there,” Sorenson said. “I feel we need to have a strong candidate and we need anybody in office besides Trump.”

“Looking into Project 2025 and looking at all the lies that were told during acceptance of the Republican nomination by Trump,” she added, “I will vote blue straight down the ticket.”

Mary Juno said she’ll vote Democrat regardless of who’s on the ballot but believes the choice to drop out should be Biden’s.

Mohieldin asked Juno if she thinks Biden should give in to pressure.

“I don’t know really to tell you the truth,” Juno then said. “If he runs, if someone else runs, if Kamala runs I’m all for it.”

“There’s no way I would vote for a Republican—for Donald Trump, period,” she added. “No.”

An AP-NORC poll conducted July 11-15 shows 65% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans think Biden should withdraw from the race in favor of someone else.

That same poll shows 26% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats think Trump should withdraw.

