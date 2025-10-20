Milwaukee Urban AgCon to bring together farmers, researchers and community leaders

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Urban AgCon is returning for a second year.

This year's conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Harold S. Vincent School of Agricultural Science, located at 7501 N Granville Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224.

The event is organized by the Milwaukee Area Renewal Movement (MARM) Farm as a way to advance urban agriculture in Milwaukee. This free, one-day conference will bring together local leaders, farmers, researchers, and community members to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions in urban agriculture.

Venice Williams, Executive Director of Alice's Garden Urban Farm & Fondy Food Center, will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, contact Ellen Colby at 414-356-2420.

