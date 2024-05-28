Watch Now
Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Clayton Hubbird pleads guilty

Posted at 4:58 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 17:58:13-04

MILWAUKEE — The man charged with killing a transgender woman in Milwaukee in 2022 changed his plea in court Tuesday.

Clayton Hubbird pleaded guilty in the death of Mya Allen on Tuesday, May 28.

Allen was one of two transgender people killed in Milwaukee that year. The other person was Brazil Johnson. and in Johnson's case, a person of interest has been named, but no one has been arrested.

