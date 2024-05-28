Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Clayton Hubbird pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — The man charged with killing a transgender woman in Milwaukee in 2022 changed his plea in court Tuesday.

Clayton Hubbird pleaded guilty in the death of Mya Allen on Tuesday, May 28.

Allen was one of two transgender people killed in Milwaukee that year. The other person was Brazil Johnson. and in Johnson's case, a person of interest has been named, but no one has been arrested.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip