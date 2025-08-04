Milwaukee tenant plans to move after dealing with water leaks, other issues in apartment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is moving out of her apartment after dealing with what she calls unsafe and unlivable conditions, including water leaking from her bathroom ceiling.

Kori Wiken reached out to TMJ4 News for help after dirty water started leaking from her bathroom ceiling last week.

"I woke up to it at 1:23 in the morning and it was absolutely pouring in there," Wiken said.

The tenant showed our reporter the damage in her East side apartment, where the ceiling was visibly compromised.

"The paint on the ceiling was bubbling, the ceiling was kinda caving a little, pretty scary," Wiken said.

TMJ4 Kori Wiken reached out to TMJ4 News for help after dirty water started leaking from her bathroom ceiling last week.

Wiken says she contacted emergency maintenance, and a plumber who came the next day told her the ceiling needed to be demolished.

"When they use the word demolish, and demolishing the ceilings and everything, what will I use for a bathroom while they're here?" Wiken said.

According to Wiken, the company that owns the building, Wilkins Property Management, did not offer temporary housing during repairs. She says this is just one in a series of ongoing issues with her apartment.

"I've dealt with no heat in the winter, frozen pipes, cockroaches they say we got rid of over a year, but I just killed one last night," Wiken said.

When asked why she contacted TMJ4 News, Wiken said, "I just wanna bring it to light."

TMJ4 The tenant showed our reporter the damage in her East side apartment, where the ceiling was visibly compromised.

TMJ4 reached out to Wilkins Property Management. In an email, they disputed Wiken's claims, stating she did not follow emergency protocol when reporting the leak and later refused access for needed repairs.

The company maintains that the bathroom remains usable, pest control and heat issues have been addressed, and her unit passed recent inspections. They also say they offered to let her end her lease early.

Milwaukee tenant plans to move after dealing with water leaks, other issues in apartment

Milwaukee tenant plans to move after dealing with water leaks, other issues in apartment

After filing an official complaint with Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services, Wiken plans to move out next week.

"I wanted it to be my home, I really did, I tried," Wiken said. "I'm so grateful to be moving out of here."

If you're a renter who needs help, you can contact Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services or seek assistance through Legal Aid or tenant advocacy groups.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip