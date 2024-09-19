I joined a group of Milwaukee youth on the water, many of them experiencing canoeing for the first time. It’s all part of a program designed to get young people outside and engaged with nature.

Teens from El Puente High School are taking a break from the classroom for some fresh air and, of course, a lot of fun.

“I don’t know how to swim, but I think I’ll do good,” said student Sala Tiel, who approached the experience with an open mind.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Sala Tiel is a student at El Puente School. Its his first time on the water. He was nervous and first but after getting in a canoe he says he would love to do it again and again.

“Many people don’t get a chance to be out there—you know, with school, work, and staying busy,” Tiel added.

The event is organized by Wilderness Inquiry, a national nonprofit focused on exposing youth to the outdoors and wildlife.

“It’s amazing! They’ve never done it before, but they find that they enjoy it,” said Tony Dixon, a regional forester.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Tony Dixon says he looks forward to connecting with youth and exposing them to career opportunities in wildlife.

Not wanting to miss out on the fun, I put on my life jacket and hopped in a canoe with Andrew and Issac, two friends eager to show off their paddling skills.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Issac Murillo & Andrew Harvey are close friends. They say experiences like this can keep kids off their phones and out of the streets.



“It keeps them off the streets,” said Andrew Harvey, reflecting on the importance of outdoor activities.

“Experiencing new things in the real world lets them see what it’s all about,” added Issac Murillo.

Andrew also says he sees “too much screen time and not enough outside time.”

Watch: Students take to the water by canoe.

Milwaukee teens take to the water for first time outdoor adventure

With a little friendly competition on the water and a new appreciation for nature, the teens seemed to be thriving in their outdoor adventure.

“This is kind of a social equity issue of our times,” explained Ericka Rivers, Executive Director of Wilderness Inquiry.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Ericka Rivers is the Executive Director at Wilderness Inquiry. She says she looks forward to taking urban kids out of their comfort zone and showing them how fun it is to be on the water.



“Getting folks who are historically and currently disconnected from the outdoors means that their lives will be better.”

For student Nathan Acosta, the experience was calming.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Nathan Acosta is a student at El Puente School and says he's happy to see his peers try something new.



“It’s just the energy—it’s calm, it feels good on the body for me,” he said.

Brenda Aranda, an administrative assistant at El Puente High School, emphasized the importance of the program.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin Brenda Aranda is an administrative assistant at El Puente High. She says some of the kids were hesitant but they all gave it a try and she enjoys seeing them smile and have fun doing something they have never tried before.



“It’s about building community, getting out of your comfort zone, and experiencing the wilderness,” she shared.

As for Sala Tiel, after his first ride in a canoe, he had a newfound appreciation for the experience.

“Some people don’t get the chance to, and they don’t realize how fun it actually is,” Tiel said.

He added, “You can definitely learn a lot from the experience.”

For more events like these for the community you can try out Wilderness Inquiry's free community paddle event coming up this weekend on September 21st. It runs from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the Milwaukee River at Lincoln Park.

