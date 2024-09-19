Milwaukee teens take to the water for first time outdoor adventure

I joined a group of Milwaukee youth on the water, many of them experiencing canoeing for the first time. It’s all part of a program designed to get young people outside and engaged with nature.
Teens from El Puente High School are taking a break from the classroom for some fresh air and, of course, a lot of fun.
“I don’t know how to swim, but I think I’ll do good,” said student Sala Tiel, who approached the experience with an open mind.
“Many people don’t get a chance to be out there—you know, with school, work, and staying busy,” Tiel added.
The event is organized by Wilderness Inquiry, a national nonprofit focused on exposing youth to the outdoors and wildlife.
“It’s amazing! They’ve never done it before, but they find that they enjoy it,” said Tony Dixon, a regional forester.
Not wanting to miss out on the fun, I put on my life jacket and hopped in a canoe with Andrew and Issac, two friends eager to show off their paddling skills.
“It keeps them off the streets,” said Andrew Harvey, reflecting on the importance of outdoor activities.
“Experiencing new things in the real world lets them see what it’s all about,” added Issac Murillo.
Andrew also says he sees “too much screen time and not enough outside time.”
Watch: Students take to the water by canoe.
With a little friendly competition on the water and a new appreciation for nature, the teens seemed to be thriving in their outdoor adventure.
“This is kind of a social equity issue of our times,” explained Ericka Rivers, Executive Director of Wilderness Inquiry.
“Getting folks who are historically and currently disconnected from the outdoors means that their lives will be better.”
For student Nathan Acosta, the experience was calming.
“It’s just the energy—it’s calm, it feels good on the body for me,” he said.
Brenda Aranda, an administrative assistant at El Puente High School, emphasized the importance of the program.
“It’s about building community, getting out of your comfort zone, and experiencing the wilderness,” she shared.
As for Sala Tiel, after his first ride in a canoe, he had a newfound appreciation for the experience.
“Some people don’t get the chance to, and they don’t realize how fun it actually is,” Tiel said.
He added, “You can definitely learn a lot from the experience.”
For more events like these for the community you can try out Wilderness Inquiry's free community paddle event coming up this weekend on September 21st. It runs from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the Milwaukee River at Lincoln Park.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.