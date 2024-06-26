Milwaukee teens take on global issues at the World Affairs Seminar

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County teens spent the week living on campus, immersed in a unique college-like experience at Carroll University.

"It's really good; it makes you realize all the aspects of the world we can change and make better for other people," says Fabian Conello-Munoz of Marquette High School.

Fabian and Brandon attend Marquette High. They're among 200 students in the summer program; both plan on taking what they've learned back to their communities.

"Make my voice heard and my community's voice heard a little bit more," says Conello-Munoz.

"You can do a lot locally, especially helping out with voting and voter registration. I'm hoping with the experience I have now, I can take it back to my community," says Brandon Dike, also of Marquette High School.

Since 1977, the seminar has trained 30,000 students, promoting civil dialogue through workshops, keynote speakers, and a diplomacy simulation. They're gaining real-world experience you can't get in a classroom.

"Knowing more about governments and how things work, and how I can teach my community and my relatives to get more of a presence," says Gao Soua, a student of Hmong American Peace Academy.

Gao Soua is a first-generation Hmong MPS student. She says the experience has opened her mind.

"I've learned even a small step in the community, local or state, would really help us to have a voice," says Gao Soua.

The summer academic camp is designed to advance peace through understanding. The goal is to train tomorrow's leaders today.

"It's very interactive and peer-to-peer. It's not your normal stand-and-deliver where they're listening to lectures," says Francis Vogul, the World Affairs Seminar Executive Director.

"Our decisions are what shape the community, especially young people," says Tina Aserade of Wauwatosa West High School.

Tina is originally from Ethiopia and agrees the seminar has empowered her.

"I really like it here; it's like a community here. It's all about creating connections, you know," says Aserade.

"Something like this can really help individuals expand their knowledge and put themselves out there," says Conello-Munoz.

"There are a lot of people here who want to make a change and a difference," says Dike.

For more information, visit the World Affairs Seminar website.

