Milwaukee teens lead the charge for environmental justice at Green and Healthy Schools Conference

I attended the 8th Annual Green & Healthy Schools Conference, where participants connect with like-minded individuals, hear inspirational stories, and discuss the work being done around environmental justice in Milwaukee.

I spoke with two young attendees who shared how Wednesday's event supports their passion for the environment. I also interviewed a youth workforce development advocate with True Skool and the event organizer about their hopes for the day.

“I care a lot about restoration and conservation,” says Given Her a student participating in the conference. Given and Jathaniel Bass are both teens fully engaged in the conference, finding value in the sense of community and the shared mission to make a difference.

“If we don’t do anything now, things will continue to get worse,” says Bass.

The conference features presentations, breakout sessions, and an exhibit area, but the youth say the best part is being with others who fight for the environment.

“It brings me a lot of hope to see young people coming together,” Jathaniel noted. Given echoed this sentiment, saying, “We have a sense of community, and we also have a chance to make the world a better place.”

The event offers a unique opportunity to network and explore career paths within the environmental industry.

Shalina Ali, a youth workforce advocate, and director of True Skool youth organization highlighted the diverse roles available in environmental work, from hands-on restoration to policy-making and public engagement.

“For them to walk around and figure out what draws them in, to see themselves as a part of the solution, is invaluable,” says Ali

Justin Hagerty, the event organizer, emphasized the importance of recognizing environmental careers as viable and well-paying local opportunities.

Workshops at the conference encourage attendees to take action, educate the community, and empower local youth. “I think the biggest part is networking, shaking off the fear of talking to people,” says Ali. Hagerty concluded, “Our intent is to further support the community of folks who want to see greener and healthier schools.”

Student Given Her left us with a hopeful message: “We can learn about the past, fix a lot of the mistakes made, and move forward as a community.”

Jathaniel Bass echoed this optimism, stating, “It makes me really hopeful for the future.”

