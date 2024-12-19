Milwaukee Teens hit high notes: Local students shine in 'National YoungArts' competition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — At Milwaukee High School of the Arts, two extraordinary students are hitting high notes of achievement in their music journeys.

Lex Crump and Amiracle Evans, both students of Mr. Raymond Roberts' music class, have made their school and state proud by being named winners in the highly prestigious National YoungArts competition.

They are the only singers from Wisconsin to receive this distinguished honor this year.

The National YoungArts competition is no small feat. As Choral Director Mr. Roberts explained, “Over 11,000 entries are submitted across 10 arts categories. It is the highest and most prestigious youth art competition known,” Roberts says.

tmj4 Raymond Roberts - Choral Director Milwaukee Highschool Of The Arts



The program recognizes exceptional young talent across the nation, placing these Milwaukee students among the best of the best. Amiracle Evans, an 11th grader, shared her passion for music.

“Music just speaks to me. I love music,” Evans said with a glowing smile.

She credits Mr. Roberts for pushing her to take a leap of faith and apply.

“He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself at the time. Hearing the critiques he gave me really helped,” Evans reflected.

tmj4 Amiracle Evans - 11th grade - Milwaukee Highschool Of The Arts



Lex Crump, a senior, shared similar sentiments. “He pushes us, not to our breaking point, but further than we ever thought we could go,” Crump said.

Lex, who never imagined her voice would receive national recognition, is now considering turning her love for singing into a career.

tmj4 Lex V Crump- 12th grade, Milwaukee Highschool Of The Arts



“I went to the website, searched up ‘Crump,’ not expecting to find anything. And then it was there. I actually ran out of the room,” Crump laughed, recalling the moment she discovered she had won. “I wanted to cry.”

The journey to success wasn’t without its challenges. Amiracle admitted, “Doing this at a high level was nerve-wracking for me. But I was like, ‘I don’t want to have any regrets, so why not just do it?’”

That courage, combined with her dedication, paid off. Mr. Roberts expressed his pride in his students.

“It’s the combination of their natural aptitude, the work they focus on in this program, and their work ethic that sets them apart,” Roberts said.

YoungArts, a flagship program of the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts, now counts Lex and Amiracle among its elite alumni. This recognition is just the beginning for these rising stars.

With college on the horizon, the future looks bright for the duo, whose voices are destined to soar far and wide.

Reflecting on her journey, Amiracle said, “I’m really proud of myself.” Lex added, “I wouldn’t be who I am today without this program.”

These young artists are proof that with passion, hard work, and guidance, dreams can come true.

