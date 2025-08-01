Milwaukee teen leads youth prayer event to combat violence

MILWAUKEE — A grassroots movement led by youth is taking shape in Milwaukee, not with protests or press conferences, but with prayer. Zoey Chambers, a teen moved by recent violence, organized the "Youth Pray Over Youth" event to bring hope through faith.

"The main goal is to tear down evil spirits and making sure people leave with peace," Chambers said.

With every act of youth violence, community members have watched the headlines grow heavier. But Chambers believes prayer can be a counter to the chaos.

"We have authority in our voice, we don't always need a pastor, we don't always need an adult, we can intercede on our own behalf and that is really important," Chambers said.

The event engaged youth through prayer, games, and positive connections. It's not just about words, but action.

"We still have hope in the community not all youth are doing bad things," Chambers said.

Volunteers offered mentorship and support, showing youth a different way forward. When asked what adults can do to assist young people in their efforts to quell the violence and find solutions, Chambers had clear advice.

"Supporting us, listening to us, about what we need and how they can help, making sure you guys are allocating resources in the right way," Chambers said.

With an uptick in youth violence, community leaders are calling for urgent change, and youth like Chambers are taking a stand.

"People feel like there's no hope for Milwaukee, I wanna reiterate that there is hope, especially having a relationship with God, there is hope," Chambers said.

The event gave local youth a space to pray, connect, and heal. As the sun set over the city, Chambers hoped this act of prayer would spark something much bigger: a path away from the violence.

"We have authority in our voice, and God wants to hear from us," Chambers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

