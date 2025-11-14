Milwaukee student art exhibit held in celebration of America Recycles Day

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will celebrate America Recycles Day with the second annual Recycling Art Gallery, opening Friday at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Branch.

This year’s celebration puts Milwaukee students at the heart of the event. Through the Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful (KGMB) Recycle for Good classroom education program, MPS students explored the importance of proper recycling and learned how contamination impacts local recycling systems.

Guided by KGMB educators, students transformed common recycling contaminants into meaningful and creative works of art.

A number of these students will join city leaders and community partners at the Central Library for the celebration. They’ll get to see their artwork displayed at the Milwaukee Public Library as well as take part in a scavenger hunt and other hands-on activities.

The student-created artwork will be displayed in the Central Library’s main gallery space through Dec. 1, and can be viewed during regular library hours.

