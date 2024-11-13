Milwaukee shooting: Three injured, including child near 47th and Hope

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says an argument led to a triple shooting that injured three people, including an 8-year-old child, Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred at 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, near 47th and Hope.
The victims include an 8-year-old, a 27-year-old, and a 32-year-old. All were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips,
